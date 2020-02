A mostly cloudy and cool night ahead

Beyond a chance for a few showers on Saturday, we're dry through the start of next week.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! TODAY THERE HAVE BEEN PLENTY OF CLOUDS AROUND AS A STORM CONTINUES TRACKING UP ALONG THE COAST. LATE TONIGHT THE STORM WILL MOVE NORTHEAST, SOUTH OF THE AREA, BRINGING LIGHT RAIN TO PARTS OF THE REGION. TONIGHT’S TEMPERATURES, UNDER LIGHT AND VARIABLE WINDS, WILL CONTINUE AS TEMPERATURES ACROSS THE REGION STAY IN THE LOWER AND MIDDLE 30S. THERE MAY EVEN BE SOME FREEZING FOG AFTER MIDNIGHT, FOR HILLY AREAS.

TO START THE WEEKEND, THE MAIN BATCH OF SHOWERS WILL BE MOVING OFFSHORE AND THERE LOOKS TO BE A LULL IN PRECIPITATION, ALTHOUGH CLOUDS WILL LINGER. LATER IN THE DAY, ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS WILL APPROACH THE MOUNTAINS AND WITH COLDER AIR MOVING IN TOO, ANY INITIAL LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS WILL QUICKLY TURN INTO SNOW SHOWERS OVER THE MOUNTAINS, WHERE AN INCH OR SO OF ACCUMULATION IS POSSIBLE. SATURDAY EVENING, EXPECT FOR THE MOUNTAINS, GRADUAL CLEARING WILL TAKE PLACE AND CARRY INTO SUNDAY.

NEXT WEEK, THE BIG STORY WILL BE THE ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES, AS A BROAD AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL SHIFT OVER THE EASTERN US ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY. TEMPERATURES WILL QUICKLY TREND UPWARDS TO THE 60S AND POSSIBLY NEAR 70 WHICH WOULD BE SOME 20 TO 25 DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL! OVERNIGHT LOWS MONDAY AND TUESDAY WILL BE MILD AS WELL, HOVERING IN THE UPPER 40S AND LOW 50S. A WARM FRONT/COLD FRONT WILL SLOWLY APPROACH THE AREA MIDWEEK, BRINGING RAIN SHOWERS THROUGH OUR AREA. THE STORM SYSTEM WILL SLOW DOWN WITH MULTIPLE LOWS ARE FORECAST TO MOVE ALONG THE FRONT. THIS WILL LEAD TO RAIN BEING POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR FREEZING FOG. LOWS: 27-35. LIGHT WINDS.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH AFTERNOON/EVENING RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND DRY, EXCEPT FOR MOUNTAIN FLURRIES. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND VERY MILD. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH LIGHT AND ISOLATED RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY WITH PERIODS OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE MID AND UPPER 50S.

THURSDAY: RAINY. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

FRIDAY: AM RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS, BEFORE GRADUAL CLEARING AND TURNING COLDER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S TO MIDDLE 40S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!