A mix of sun and clouds for Monday

Monday morning's low will be in the 30's and 40's!

Temperatures will be cooling off as colder air comes into the region. Still, a few clouds may begin to increase during the overnight, causing temperatures from falling lower into the 30’s and 20’s. Lows, for the most part, Monday morning will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

High temperatures will continue to be above the average for this time of year, but will we not reach near any records as we saw Saturday. Temperatures should remain in the 50’s for the most part before Thursday. Cooler temperatures are to come on Thursday.

A few clouds will enter into the region as we head towards the end of the workweek as a system moves through the area. There will be a chance of snow Friday night into Saturday morning, before switching to rain Saturday afternoon. Stay tuned for the latest details.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: A few clouds will linger back into the region. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be out of the north and east at 5-10 mph.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with high temperature into the low to mid 50’s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Tuesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly clear skies with highs only in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Friday: Get ready for partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow late. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Saturday: Watch for mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning transitioning into rainfall for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Sunday: Cooling down with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen