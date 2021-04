A mild week coming up, but also a there’s a better chance of seeing showers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! TONIGHT WILL SEE AN INCREASE IN CLOUDS AS A WEAK FRONT NEARBY WILL BEGIN TO STRENGTHEN AND BRING SOME RAIN SHOWERS BACK TO THE AREA. SHOWER AMOUNTS WILL BE LIGHT, AND MANY AREAS MAY NOT EVEN SEE A RAINDROP. FORECAST TEMPERATURES LOOK TO BE IN THE 40S AND LOW 50S. TOMORROW’S FORECAST, AS IT STANDS RIGHT NOW, IS LOOKING MAINLY DRY, WITH A FEW SPOT SHOWERS AND POSSIBLY WITH A CLAP OF THUNDER. AFTERNOON HIGHS ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE UPPER 60S TO MID-70S RANGE, WITH TUESDAY NIGHT’S TEMPS TO RANGE FROM THE MID-40S TO LOWER 50S.

A WEAK FRONT WILL RESIDE ACROSS THE AREA WEDNESDAY, RESULTING IN THE POTENTIAL FOR MORE SHOWER ACTIVITY ACROSS WESTERN MARYLAND, BUT LIKE TUESDAY, SHOWER CHANCES WILL BE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN. TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT WILL BE MILD, AS HIGHS RISE WELL INTO THE 60S TO MIDDLE 70S, FALLING BACK INTO THE UPPER 40S TO LOW 50S FOR LOWS. CURRENT THINKING IS THAT THE BEST CHANCE FOR WIDESPREAD SHOWERS ARRIVES LATER IN THE WEEK. LATE THURSDAY AND INTO FRIDAY A STORM SYSTEM WILL TRY AND PUSH A WARM FRONT TOWARD THE REGION, ALLOWING FOR INCREASING CLOUD COVER AND RAIN CHANCES. HEADING INTO THE UPCOMING WEEKEND, TEMPERATURES LOOK TO REMAIN AT OR JUST ABOVE NORMAL WITH SCATTERED TO ISOLATED SHOWERS.

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. LOWS RANGE FROM 46-52 DEGREES.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!