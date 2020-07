A little relief from the high humidity is coming in the form of a cold front

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! AS A COLD FRONT SLIDES ACROSS THE AREA OVERNIGHT, SOME ISOLATED AND SCATTERED STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH MID-EVENING. OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE MID-60S TO THE UPPER 70S. TOMORROW, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, WE SHOULD BE LESS HUMID, BUT STILL HOT (IN THE LOWER TO MID-90S). THURSDAY LOOKS TO BE MOSTLY DRY, BUT STILL HOT, WITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S AND LOW 90S UNDER A WESTERLY BREEZE. AS TONIGHT’S FRONT CONTINUES TO STAY SOUTH OF OUR AREA AND ACROSS THE CAROLINAS, WE CAN EXPECT A STRING OF LESS HUMIDITY. THE FRONT WILL RETURN NORTH AS A WARM FRONT AT THE END OF THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND, BRINGING BACK SHOWERS AND STORMS.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS FROM 70-82 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: A CHANCE FOR AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND STORMS, ESPECIALLY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

SATURDAY-TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED STORMS EACH AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

HAVE A NICE REST OF YOUR DAY!