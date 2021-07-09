A little less humid for Northern Virginia, Saturday

Good Friday! A cold front will pass through the area tonight bringing in a change in the air-mass for the better. Humidity will take a drop overnight and into Saturday making it feel like one of the best days in the month of July. There could be some patchy fog, after the storms tonight, in areas where lighter winds prevail, but otherwise, fog is not expected. Forecasted lows overnight look to range from the upper 50s to the lower 70s around the Beltway. Saturday is looking like the pick of the week, as we get a brief taste of the Canadian air behind tonight’s front, along with pleasant temperatures in the 80s. There will be some clouds around, especially in the afternoon, but there will also be plenty of hours of sunshine. Sunday, the front to our south returns north bringing back the humidity we know during the summer months. In addition, showers and potentially strong to severe storms are possible later in the day. Afternoon highs will be into the upper 80s and the feels like temps will return to the 90s. Storms should die out in the evening as daytime heating wanes.

Looking ahead to next week, the Bermuda High, out in the Atlantic, should help to keep our area under a southerly wind, high humidity levels, and high temperatures, which would induce daily thunderstorms. Overall, typical weather will be seen and felt across the region throughout the entire extended period. Stay cool and stay safe!

Tonight: Early storms, then clearing overnight. Patchy mountain fog possible. Lows range from 58-74.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Sunday-Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered to isolated t-showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Variably cloudy with isolated t-showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Mtn. t-shower possible. Highs in the 90s.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered t-storms. Highs in the 80s

Have a great rest of the day and weekend!