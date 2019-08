A little bit of everything this weekend…sunshine, showers and storms

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) –GOOD FRIDAY! AS TYPICAL OF THE WEATHER THIS TIME OF YEAR, WE HAVE ANOTHER DAY WHERE SCATTERED TO ISOLATED SHOWERS AND STORMS ARE IN THE FORECAST. ANY OF THE STORMS CAN POTENTIALLY DROP A DECENT AMOUNT OF RAIN, SINCE MOST ARE SLOW MOVERS, ALONG WITH DANGEROUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING AND GUSTY WINDS. A FEW STORMS MAY EVEN BECOME SEVERE, SO PLEASE KEEP WEATHER ALERT THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EARLY EVENING. TEMPERATURES DURING THE AFTERNOON HAVE BEEN IN THE 80S, EXCEPT IN THE UPPER 70S IN THE MOUNTAINS AND AS WE HEAD INTO THE EVENING HOURS, JUST LIKE THE PAST SEVERAL NIGHTS, LOW TEMPS WILL MOST LIKELY RANGE FROM THE MID-60S TO THE LOWER TO MID 70S NEAR THE BELTWAY.

OVER THE WEEKEND, FORECAST MODELS HAVE THE STALLED FRONT TO OUR SOUTH PUSH A LITTLE FURTHER AWAY FROM THE REGION SUNDAY, GIVING US MORE SUNSHINE AND A LOWER CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND STORMS. IN THE END, I FORESEE SUNDAY BEING THE BETTER OF THE TWO WEEKEND DAYS REGARDING OUTDOOR PLANS. NEXT WEEK, THE LONG RANGE MODELS BRING THE FRONT TO OUR SOUTH, BACK UP AND CLOSER TO OUR AREA, GIVING A HIGHER PERCENTAGE THUNDERSHOWERS AND STORMS BEGINNING TUESDAY AND BEYOND. TEMPERATURES WILL, IN GENERAL, BE IN THE 80S, ALTHOUGH AS ONE APPROACHES THE I-95 CORRIDOR 90 DEGREE TEMPS ARE POSSIBLE IN SOME OF THOSE TOWNS AND CITIES.

HERE IS A LOOK AT YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CHANCE FOR SHOWERS OR STORMS UNTIL MID EVENING, THEN PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES AND PATCHY FOG ARE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT. LOWS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60’S WITH AREAS NEAR THE METRO REMAINING INTO THE 70’S. LIGHT SOUTHEAST WINDS.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS AND MAINLY DRY. CHANCE OF A POP-UP THUNDERSHOWERS IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80’S AND LOWER 90S.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!