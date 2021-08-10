A Heat Advisory has been posted for parts of Northern Virginia Wednesday

Good Tuesday! It was another day where showers and storms developed in spots, while others remained dry and very warm. Like last evening, all storms will subside by sunset and overnight lows will range from the 60s in the mountains to the 70s for most other locations. Tomorrow, dry conditions are expected in the morning with another round of potential storms in the afternoon, some of which could become severe. Afternoon temperatures will be hovering in the low to mid-90s and with high humidity, “feels-like” temperatures look to be near or above the 105 heat advisory criteria on Wednesday. The threat for showers and thunderstorms will taper off after sunset. Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the week, although each day will be above normal, with forecast models suggesting afternoon temps could reach up into the mid to upper 90s! The only good news is that the threat for showers and thunderstorms will be much lower, as there will not be as greater coverage of storms. Whatever thunderstorms that do form; however; could bring locally heavy downpours, as they will be slow-moving. Thursday’s highs are forecast to be in the mid to upper 90s and once again heat advisories may be needed for areas east of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures + the high humidity could push the “feels-like” temperatures to 105 degrees and higher. Keep hydrated and stay cool. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Friday and into Saturday as a cold front approaches, temperatures will remain hot with near advisory conditions, and the risk of severe thunderstorms will increase. Sunday and Monday, however; most long-range models have the cold front to our south with a decreasing risk of showers, storms, and blistering heat and humidity. As a result, the front will help to put an end to the heatwave and usher in noticeably cooler air mass from the north.

Tonight: A few early t-showers, then partly cloudy. Patchy fog is possible. Lows range from 69-77 degrees.

Wednesday-Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of rain. Highs in the mid-80s.

Have a great rest of the day!