A good soaking of rain to come Thursday and Friday

Most of Wednesday will be sunny until sunset. Then a few showers and storms may impact areas along the Mason-Dixon Line. While we may see a storm or two earlier in the afternoon in the mountains, the valley should remain dry before a storm comes into the early evening hours Wednesday.

Another round of showers and storms comes into the region on Thursday. A few storms may be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a marginal risk of severe weather Thursday. Heavy rains are likely Friday. Rainfall totals may be up to an inch. If you happen to be caught in a heavier shower or storm, you may see up to two inches of rainfall before a lesser chance of rain to come over the holiday weekend.

The Fourth of July does come with a slight chance of a thundershower, but most of us will likely be dry after the heavy rains Thursday and Friday. We will dry up and warm back up into the 80s and 90s next Monday and Tuesday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: An isolated thunderstorm possible with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values over 100 degrees.

Thursday: Showers and storms with highs in the 80s.

Friday: Heavy showers and storms possible with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday: A hit or miss shower with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Lesser chance of a shower. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday: Warming up with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs rebound into the mid to upper 80s. A few may hit 90.

Tuesday: A return to the 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen