A flood watch for parts of Northern Virginia

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! THE COLD FRONT THAT MOVES THROUGH OUR REGION EARLIER TODAY HAS STALLED OVER CENTRAL VIRGINIA, ALLOWING FOR PERIODS LIGHT RAIN TO FALL THERE. TONIGHT THE SHOWERS WILL RETURN AS THE FRONT TO OUR SOUTH TO RETURNS NORTHWARD AS A WARM FRONT. AS THE PRECIPITATION SHIELD EXPANDS INTO THE COOLER NORTHERN PARTS OF OUR AREA, SOME OF THIS PRECIPITATION WILL FALL AS FREEZING RAIN. MOST OF OUR AREAS ABOVE 800 FEET WILL EXPERIENCE SOME FREEZING RAIN WITH THE HIGHEST ACCUMULATIONS OCCURRING IN WESTERN MD AND PARTS OF EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA AND THAT IS WHY THE NWS HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 6 P.M. THIS EVENING TO 7 A.M. THURSDAY. AS THE WARM FRONT AND STORM SYSTEM CONTINUE TO MOVE NORTH, IN THE MORNING, AREAS OF MODERATE RAIN ARE EXPECTED TO MOVE INTO PARTS OF THE REGION. A SECOND ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN IS EXPECTED TO MOVE THROUGH OUR REGION LATE THURSDAY AND INTO EARLY FRIDAY. TODAY’S FORECAST MODELS ARE STILL TARGETING THE AREA FOR A BROAD SWATH OF 2 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN. ALONG WITH THE RAIN, THERE IS A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR GUSTY WINDS OVER SOUTHERLY MARYLAND, AS THE SEVERE STORMS PREDICTION CENTER HAS PUT PARTS OF SOUTHERN MARYLAND IN A MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE WEATHER AND THAT AREA WILL BE CLOSER TO STRONGEST WINDS. A FLOOD THREAT DOES EXIST FOR BOTH AREAL AND RIVER FLOODING. STAY WITH WDVM AS WE KEEP YOU UPDATED AND SAFE.

LOOKING AHEAD TO THE WEEKEND, THE BULK OF THE RAIN WILL HAVE ENDED AND DRY WEATHER IS FORECAST TO START SATURDAY; HOWEVER, SATURDAY NIGHT ANOTHER FAST MOVING STORM WILL PASS THROUGH THE REGION, BRINGING BOTH SOME RAIN AND/OR SNOW SHOWERS. SUNDAY MORNING THE STORM EXITS THE AREA, THUS HELPING TO BRING BACK MORE SUNSHINE AND OVERALL IMPROVING WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGHOUT THE DAY. TEMPERATURES THROUGHOUT THE LONG TERM WILL REMAIN SEASONABLE, WITH HIGHS IN THE MID-40S AND LOWS NEAR FREEZING.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. SOME FREEZING RAIN IS POSSIBLE NORTH AND WEST BY SUNRISE. LOWS: 31-36. SOUTHEAST WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. RAIN MAY BE HEAVY AT TIMES LATE DAY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH MORNING MIX POSSIBLE. BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE MID- 40S.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, BUT DRY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S TO LOW 40S.

SUNDAY: A FEW MORNING RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS. THEN BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR NIGHT!