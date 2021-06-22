A few storms to the south, otherwise just plain rain through lunchtime

Tuesday: Cloudy with AM scattered showers turning to a steady rain, with clearing skies through the PM. Winds: NNW 8-12 mph, High: 72 (70-75)

Tuesday night: Clearing skies and much cooler. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 53 (49-57)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: NNE 4-8 mph, High: 76 (73-80), Low: 55 (51-58)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Storms left their mark yesterday, driving heavy rain and plenty of wind across most of the region late yesterday afternoon. Downed tree branches and other debris have been slowly being picked up since things calmed down last night, but we’re not done with the rain just yet. Scattered showers have pushed in already this morning, and we’re looking at a line of steady rain by the mid to late morning hours as a cold front crosses through. All rain should be east of us by the mid-afternoon, with skies starting to clear out toward the end of the day. After a fairly cool day, especially compared to yesterday, we’ll have even cooler temperatures tonight with lows falling into the 50’s.

Canadian high pressure will situate itself north of us on Wednesday, providing us with a gorgeous day. High temperatures will stay in the 70’s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine as well, a very pristine late June day. This same high pressure will start to shift east on Thursday, which should uptick those temperatures a bit but otherwise it will still be a beautiful one. Even more warmth will return on Friday while we remain dry, but an elongated trough and frontal system will be developing across the Mississippi River Valley all the way into the Great Lakes.

With two ridges locking into place, one out west and another over the Atlantic Ocean, and the above mentioned front setting up just west of us, it’s going to be a stormy and humid weekend. Southwest winds will keep temperatures in the 80’s, with scattered showers and storms possible both Saturday and Sunday. Each day won’t be a total washout, but you’ll be dodging rain and storms if you have outdoor weekend plans. As we head toward next week, it looks like the elongated front and trough will slowly push east, which would mean a slightly better chance of rain next Monday. There are still a lot of fine details to sort out over time, so this is something to watch. Generally though, it’s going to be a much soggier forecast toward next week.

Enjoy the cooler weather and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson