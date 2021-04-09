A few storms may impact your afternoon

Friday afternoon and evening, we may see another round of showers with a potential storm, especially for areas that see some clearing later this morning. The Storm Prediction Center areas along and south of I-66 under a marginal risk of severe weather. Notification alerts on the WDVM Wx app can alert you, so be sure to turn notifications on and set up for the latest warnings in your area, all in the app’s platform.

If you can, be sure to get out and receive your vaccine dose to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The weather should cooperate for most of us over the next few days, but there will be a few instances where we could see rain. The WDVM Wx app gives you up to the latest minute all the weather information you need to know to plan out your day. After receiving the vaccine, rest up and be sure to drink plenty of fluids.

While we will see some dry time over the next three days, we have another chance of showers and storms Saturday into Sunday. Some of us will see fog early Saturday morning, but showers should hold off until late that evening into the day on Sunday. Rain on Sunday will be hit-or-miss, but a few of us may see a pop-up shower or storm.

The next work week looks cooler and will trend back closer to average. However, for the first half of the week, temperatures will continue to be 5-10 degrees above normal for the season. We are searching for the potential for rain to come sometime Thursday or beyond, so be sure to stay tuned for that information as the time draws near.

Here is a look at you 7-day forecast:

Friday: A mix of clouds with showers in the morning, while some of us see a break in the afternoon, others may see a shower or storm. A marginal risk of severe weather exists in areas along and south of I-66. Highs will be in the 60s.

Saturday: A foggy start with a thundershower coming late. Highs will be in the 70s.

Sunday: Showers and storms in the morning before clouds break out into some sunshine, with an isolated storm popping up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday: Clouds build with a chance of a sprinkle. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Have a fantastic Friday

Meteorologist Derek Bowen