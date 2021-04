A few passing showers are possible on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TONIGHT WILL BE A DRY NIGHT, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, AS TEMPS RANGE FROM THE UPPER 40S TO UPPER 50S. WE WERE WARM ON TUESDAY AND THE ABOVE-NORMAL TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE INTO WEDNESDAY, AS THERMOMETERS CLIMB WELL INTO THE 70S, AND POSSIBLY A FEW LOWER 80’S HEADING INTO NORTHERN VIRGINIA. IT WILL ONCE AGAIN BE A FAIRLY DRY DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT, WITH THE STATIONARY BOUNDARY BASICALLY WASHING OUT. OUT TO THE WEST, A MUCH MORE POTENT STORM SYSTEM WILL BE BUILDING UP STRENGTH BEFORE TRYING TO PUSH EAST ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. WITH A VERY STAGNANT PATTERN IN PLACE THANKS TO A STRONG HIGH-PRESSURE CENTER OVER NEW ENGLAND, THIS LOW WILL ONLY END UP MAKING IT SO FAR EAST. IN TURN, THAT MEANS THURSDAY WILL TURN VERY CLOUDY, BUT IT’S LIKELY WE DON’T SEE RAIN SHOWERS UNTIL THURSDAY NIGHT. FORECAST MODELS HAVE BEEN HINTING THAT WITH AN EASTERLY WIND DIRECTION THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND, WILL BRING DAYTIME HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL BE BUMPED BACK INTO THE 60’S.

MUCH OF THE UPCOMING WEEKEND WILL BE DRY, HOWEVER, LATE SATURDAY AND OVERNIGHT INTO SUNDAY EVENTUALLY A COLD FRONT WILL PUSH RAIN ACROSS THE REGION AND IT COULD BE THE HEAVIEST WE SEE OVER THE NEXT WEEK. THE FRONT IS FORECAST TO EXIT THE COAST EARLY SUNDAY MORNING WHICH WILL BRING A DRYING TREND TO CONCLUDE THE WEEKEND. THE WIND; HOWEVER; WILL PICK UP BEHIND THE FRONT AND IT LOOKS TO BE QUITE BREEZY TO END THE WEEKEND AND START A NEW WEEK.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 49-59 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SHOWER AND/OR THUNDERSHOWER. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH LATE SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS, HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT RAIN. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

SUNDAY: EARLY SHOWERS, THEN GRADUALLY CLEARING. HIGHS IN 60S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!