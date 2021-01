A few more showers on Saturday for Northern Virginia

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! THIS EVENING, RAIN SHOWERS WILL BE SEEN BY MANY, BUT WITH THE COLDER AIR ACROSS THE ALLEGHENIES, THERE COULD BE A RAIN/SNOW MIX INITIALLY TO TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW, PRIMARILY ABOVE 2000 FEET. MINOR ACCUMULATIONS WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE ALONG THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA. THE COLD FRONT AND ASSOCIATED SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FAIRLY QUICKLY ACROSS THE AREA THE FIRST HALF OF THE OVERNIGHT PERIOD, WITH THE FRONT PASSING OUT TO SEA A COUPLE HOURS AFTER MIDNIGHT. SLIGHTLY DRIER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED AFTER MIDNIGHT, AS THE FRONT PULLS THROUGH THE AREA AND TEMPERATURES FALL INTO THE 20S TO MIDDLE 30S. AFTER MIDNIGHT, WINDS WILL BE LIGHT ENOUGH THAT SOME PATCHY FOG IS POSSIBLE.

ON SATURDAY THE BULK OF THE PRECIPITATION WILL HAVE SHIFTED OFFSHORE, SOME RESIDUAL RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS ARE LIKELY TO PERSIST THROUGHOUT THE DAY FOR MOST, DUE TO WEAK DISTURBANCE CROSSING THE REGION. FOR THE MOUNTAIN AREAS ALONG THE ALLEGHENIES, CONTINUED UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED TO PERSIST UNDER A NORTHWEST FLOW. SUNDAY ANOTHER WEAK DISTURBANCE MOVES INTO THE REGION, RESULTING IN ADDITIONAL SNOW SHOWERS ACROSS THE ALLEGHENY FRONT. TEMPERATURES OVER THE WEEKEND WILL HOVER SLIGHTLY ABOVE NORMAL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. IT LOOKS TO BE COLD AND BLUSTERY TO START NEXT WEEK, BUT OVERALL GOOD AGREEMENT AMONGST GUIDANCE, IS THAT THE WEATHER WILL REMAIN DRY UNTIL LATER IN THE WEEK. BY THURSDAY, LONG RANGE FORECAST MODELS HAVE A STORM COMING OUT OF THE SOUTH BRINGING RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS TO THE REGION, WHILE TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN SEASONABLE. STAY TUNED!

TONIGHT: CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT FOG. LOWS RANGING FROM 25-42 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME LIGHT SHOWER, THEN GRADUAL LATE DAY CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, BREEZY AND CHILLY. MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN/SNOW POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!