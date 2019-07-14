A few isolated to scattered thundershowers this afternoon in Northern Va.

We have the chance to see thundershowers as a cold front passes.

Sunday afternoon may bring a few isolated to scattered thundershowers to the region. The focus area of these potential showers will be across Northern Virginia, the Potomac Highlands with a few sprinkles possible for the Mountains in Maryland along with the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.

Showers and storms are more likely to form along a line along and south of I-66 and the I-81 corridor south of Winchester. A few isolated showers are possible outside of this general zone, but we will have to play the weather today by ear. Be sure to tune into your WDVM Wx as you head into the afternoon and see where any of these showers are popping up.

We will be slightly less humid as we head into Monday. However, as high pressure moves to the southeast, moisture from the Atlantic will increase the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere. Moisture from Barry and the Gulf of Mexico will also impact the region as we head into the middle to late part of the week giving us uncomfortable temperatures, but a chance of a thundershower, which temporarily may relieve us from the oppressive air.

Friday, however, clouds will clear out enough to send temperatures into the 90’s with a chance of a thundershower. Heat index values could reach into the 100’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a thundershower during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies will clear out to mostly clear. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s with only a few temperatures around the metro remaining into the 70’s.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with a stray temperature going up into the 90’s.

Tuesday: Anticipate Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Wednesday: Watch for partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Friday: Bet on hot and muggy conditions with partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Saturday: Clouds breaking with a slight chance of a stray shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen