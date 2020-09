A few Friday showers, but no severe weather expected

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! THIS AFTERNOON, UNDER A SOUTH-SOUTHWEST WIND DIRECTION, WARM AND HUMID CONDITIONS, WE COULD BE IN STORE FOR ANOTHER ROUND OF SEVERE WEATHER. GUSTY WINDS AND TORNADOES ARE THE PRIMARY CONCERNS AS INSTABILITY INCREASES THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. TONIGHT, THE STORMS WILL DWINDLE BY MIDNIGHT AND ANY BREAK IN THE CLOUDS COULD RESULT IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF SOME FOG, ONCE AGAIN, WITH LOW TEMPERATURES IN THE 60S AND 70S.

TOMORROW, THE FRONT TO OUR NORTHWEST WILL PUSH ACROSS THE REGION; WHICH IN TURN WILL START THE PROCESS OF BRINGING IN SOME DELIGHTFUL FALL WEATHER TO THE AREA! PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, LOW HUMIDITY AND COMFORTABLE TEMPERATURES WILL BE SEEN AND FELT OVER THE WEEKEND AND CARRYING INTO NEXT WEEK, KEEPING THINGS WARM AND DRY INTO NEXT WEEK. A WEAK FRONT MAY APPROACH THE AREA IN A WEEK, BEFORE STALLING AND ALLOWING THE FORMATION OF SHOWERS BACK TO THE REGION.

TONIGHT: ISOLATED EARLY STORMS, THEN OVERNIGHT FOG. LOWS RANGE FROM 66-77 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY AND VERY COMFORTABLE. HIGHS RANGE FROM THE MID-70S TO MID-80S.

LABOR DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S

TUESDAY- WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!