A few flurries may fly overnight, but the real storm is coming Sunday

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TODAY WE SAW SOME SUNSHINE DURING THE AFTERNOON, BUT IT WON’T LAST LONG. CLOUDS WILL ROLL BACK QUICKLY INTO THE AREA TONIGHT AS A STORM TRACKS WELL SOUTH OF THE AREA, BUT IN PLACES AROUND AND SOUTH OF D.C. A LIGHT COATING OF SNOW MAY FORM ON THE GRASSY SURFACE OVERNIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING. PLACES NORTH OF THE BELTWAY SHOULD JUST BE CLOUDY AND DRY. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPS THIS EVENING WILL HOLD IN THE 20S. THURSDAY WILL START OFF CLOUDY FOR AREAS THAT DON’T SEE A FEW FLURRIES, BUT THE WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL IMPROVE AS WE SEE MORE CLEAR SKIES BY LATE MORNING. IT WILL BE BREEZY AND CHILLY THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON, EVEN WITH SUNSHINE, AS THE AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE LOW 20S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE UPPER 30S NEAR THE BAY. WHEN COUPLED WITH WIND GUSTS OF 30 MPH +; HOWEVER; WIND CHILL READINGS ARE LIKELY GOING TO BE IN THE TEENS AND 20S ALL DAY!

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, WE’LL SEE MORE SUNSHINE, FEEL LESS WIND AND WILL BE DRY, BUT CLOUDS WILL QUICKLY COME BACK TO THE AREA SATURDAY NIGHT. AS OF NOW, THE PRECIPITATION LOOKS TO ARRIVE AS SOME LIGHT SNOW LATE SATURDAY NIGHT AND CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE DAY ON SUNDAY. OVERNIGHT SUNDAY, THERE MAY BE A LULL IN THE PRECIPITATION AS THE ORIGINAL INLAND STORM WEAKENS AND A SECONDARY STORM DEVELOPS ALONG THE COAST. WITH AN EASTERLY WIND DIRECTION ON MONDAY, COASTAL AREAS LOOK TO CHANGE OVER TO A MIX /RAIN, WHILE AREAS NORTH AND WEST OF I-95 STAY AS SNOW. BY MONDAY NIGHT AND INTO TUESDAY, PRECIPITATION SHOULD BEGIN TO TAPER OFF AND END SLOWLY FROM WEST TO EAST AS THE COASTAL LOW MOVES AWAY AND HIGH PRESSURE BECOMES REESTABLISHED IN THE REGION ON WEDNESDAY. TEMPERATURES WILL BE NEAR AVERAGE DURING THE LIFETIME OF THE STORM SYSTEM.

TONIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY, COLD AND BREEZY. LOWS RANGING FROM 22-29 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: EARLY CLOUDS, AFTERNOON SUNSHINE. WINDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-30S WITH WIND CHILLS IN THE TEENS AND 20S!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND FREEZING.

SATURDAY: SUNNY EARLY, WITH INCREASING CLOUDS BY SUNSET. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

SUNDAY: SNOWY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: CLOUDY WITH WINTRY MIX. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!