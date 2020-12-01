A few flakes here and there, but the worst of the snow stays west

Tuesday: Cloudy and windy with snow showers over the fat western mountains, a light sprinkle or a few flakes are possible as far east as I-81. Skies will clear some near the end of the day. Winds: WNW 20-30 mph, High: 41 (31-45)

Tuesday night: Clearing skies and staying breezy, with snow showers wrapping up over the mountains after midnight. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph, Low: 30 (20-32)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and remaining breezy early on. Winds: W 10-20 mph, High: 44 (38-47), Low: 28 (23-32)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few spot rain showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Welcome to meteorological winter ladies and gentleman! As we flip the calendar over to December, the most recent storm system is certainly matching what we’d expect for winter as we’ve dropped into the 30’s overnight, even colder in the 20’s over the mountains. Rainfall was pretty much done last evening, but now snow showers are popping up back to the west. This snowfall activity is having some trouble taking hold, but with temperatures getting colder and moisture returning, we’re looking at fairly steady snow over Garrett and Grant Counties into tonight, with flakes extending into Allegany County. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are still in place over these areas, as 4-7” is likely in western Garrett and Grant Counties, with totals dropping off quickly from there to the east.

Light sprinkles, cloudy skies, and brisk winds will be the play today for the rest of the viewing area, as we stay locked into the cold flow on the back side of this system. Even as the snow showers over the mountains wrap up tonight, conditions will stay breezy and cold tomorrow, even as high pressure returns and skies turn mostly sunny. The good news is, the rest of the week looks fairly quiet with clouds steadily returning into Friday. Temperatures are expected to rebound to seasonal readings at least, with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

The end of the forecast period gets a little tricky, as the overall pattern starts to stall out. Another area of low pressure will head our way Friday into Saturday, weakening and stalling as it does so. As mentioned above, it will be fairly cloudy and spotty rain showers to the east with spotty flakes over the mountains are possible late Friday and all day Saturday. High pressure should give us some clearing to end the weekend Sunday, all while a colder northwest flow sets up. Given that we’re getting colder, and there’s still some uncertainty in regards to where the next low officially sets up and how strong it will be, makes for a tricky forecast into early next week. It’s one we’ll watch and adjust in the coming days, but as of now a similar setup of snow showers in the mountains and rain showers in the eastern valleys is likely for next Monday.

Stay warm and watch for those snowy roadways out west. Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson