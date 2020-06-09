A few clouds to the west, otherwise sunny, warm, and humid

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, becoming warmer and more humid. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 91 (87-94)

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, Low: 71 (67-74)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, and breezy with PM showers and storms developing. Winds: S 10-20 mph, High: 93 (88-96), Low: 70 (64-73)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers, skies clearing in the PM. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70’s with lows in the middle and upper 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

What a treat yesterday was, certainly was a little warm in the direct sun but otherwise very nice not having the humidity to deal with for one more day. So far this morning we’re keeping much of the same, though that is quickly going to change. The surface high is located off of the East Coast, with the upper level high right behind it, meaning a surge of warmth and moisture today. Highs will make their return into the lower 90’s most locations, with a fair amount of sunshine but some broken clouds late in the day. Clouds will continue to increase tonight with the cold front to the west slowly approaching.

On Wednesday, we turn that dial up just a bit more on the heat and humidity as southerly flow continues. Highs should reach into the middle 90’s for a good portion of the viewing area, with heat index values likely to creep into the upper 90’s. By the afternoon, the atmosphere is certainly going to be unstable enough to support shower and storm development along and west of I-81 with the cold front nearby. A chance for severe weather will be present west of the viewing area on Wednesday, but we will stay just outside of that severe threat. Storms late Wednesday will mainly just bring heavy rain wherever they develop. The cold front passes overnight into Thursday morning, with humidity dropping off on Thursday.

Friday will see a good deal of sun as we’ll be between cold fronts. Another front swings past on Saturday, though this shouldn’t produce any precipitation yet. This front stalls with what looks to be a closed low by Saturday night, setting us up for a cool easterly flow to end the weekend and start next week. If this does take shape, given recent instances of this same setup, we’ll have plenty of clouds, cool temperatures by June standards, and isolated to scattered showers next Sunday and Monday.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson