A few clouds for the east side of Northern Virginia

There will be a chance of an isolated shower from Fredericksburg to Colonial Beach.

Sunnier skies will be in for Sunday and Monday. A dry cold front will pass by Monday, dropping temperatures into the upper 60’s for some Tuesday. A few extra clouds will come in before a chance of rain Wednesday.

Wednesday looks to be the only real chance for rain as moderate drought conditions continue. The only “good” news coming from the next chance of rain Wednesday is that forecasts indicate that we may see up to a half-inch of rain in some locations. Be sure to stay tuned for the latest on that.

Things will be rather chilly on Thursday. A cold arctic blast will plunge high temperatures down into the 50’s in some locations on Thursday. We will warm back up into the 60’s and 70’s, near average, as we head after seeing temperatures below normal on Thursday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Clearing out and cooling off. Lows will drop into the 30’s and 40’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Bet on mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Watch fore clouds and showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with chilly winds. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Friday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen