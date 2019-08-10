A few clouds before sunnier skies this afternoon in Northern Virginia

A few clouds this morning will clear as we head into the afternoon and evening. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies for your Saturday with more sunshine to come on Sunday. Temperatures should remain pleasant with temperatures in and around average. Dewpoints should stay in the 50’s.

Lows overnight will drop into the 50’s and 60’s across the area as high pressure to the northwest gives us a coolness in the air. Sunday, however, the mass of high pressure will begin to move off to our east. This scenario will turn us back to southeasterly flow for the workweek, which may bring in a few clouds as we go into Monday.

Sun and clouds will continue to be the case for most of the week, but a few pop-up showers and storms are possible as we head into the middle part of the workweek. Temperatures will warm back up into the 90’s by Tuesday, with hopefully less warm and humid conditions to follow as a few more storms come on Wednesday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny skies will become mostly sunny. Highs will be in the middle 80’s. Winds will be out of the west to northwest at 5-15 mph.

Saturday night: Skies will be Mostly clear. Lows will fall into the 50’s and 60’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Bet on mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Monday: A few clouds will increase across the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few going into the upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Plan for partly sunny skies with a chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Wednesday: Prepare for partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few in the upper 80’s.

Thursday: A possible shower with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a light shower possible. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen