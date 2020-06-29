A fairly dry end to the month of June in Northern Virginia

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm, but not as humid. Winds: NNW 8-12 mph, High: 91 (85-94)

Monday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: N 4-8 mph, Low: 68 (63-70)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm not out of the question to the south. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, High: 90 (83-92), Low: 69 (65-72)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

4th of July: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Temperatures and humidity ramped back up over the weekend once again, but outside of that not much happened for much of the viewing area. Some localized showers and storms brought rain to central and southern Maryland and portions of Virginia, otherwise everyone else stayed dry. This trend continues today, which isn’t a great thing for areas in need of rain. We’ll be stuck between an upper level low over the Northeast and a low/frontal boundary to the south and west. As such, we’ll see lots of sunshine and warm temperatures, though one good change will be that humidity will be lower through tonight.

On Tuesday, the front to the south tries to push back north, though it will be limited by the upper low north of us. So, it will be another warm and dry day, though a stray shower or storm cannot be completely ruled out over extreme southern portions of the viewing area. Finally on Wednesday, this front pushes closer still and the upper low over the Northeast does too. There are no guarantees for rainfall everywhere, but this looks like our best shot at rain this week with scattered showers and storms around. Staying warm in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s during the day and upper 60’s at night.

High pressure again keeps us fairly sunny, hot, and humid to end the week into the holiday weekend. A backdoor front looks to drop out of the Northeast on the 4th of July and stall nearby for the rest of the weekend. This is still too far out to be certain just yet, but if this does happen we can expect isolated shower and storm chances to return both Saturday and next Sunday, while we stay humid but do get a touch cooler with clouds and storms around.

Hope everyone has a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson