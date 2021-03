A dry St. Patrick’s Day, but more rain is on the way sooner rather than later

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! OVERNIGHT, A LIGHT EAST WIND WILL RESULT IN A CLOUDY NIGHT WITH SPOTTY LIGHT DRIZZLE, MIST AND PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE AND TEMPERATURES LOOK TO STAY IN THE 40S. TOMORROW, FOR ST. PATRICK’S DAY, WE WILL BE DRY BUT MAINLY CLOUDY AS DAYTIME HIGHS RANGE FROM THE MID-50S TO AROUND 60 DEGREES. OUR NEXT STORM SYSTEM QUICKLY ARRIVES LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INTO THURSDAY AND THIS SYSTEM WILL BE STRONGER THAN THE ONE THAT MOVED THROUGH LATE MONDAY AND INTO EARLY TUESDAY. WITH THIS SYSTEM, EXPECT WIDESPREAD SOAKING RAINS TO COVER THE REGION. A SOLID ONE INCH SOAKING RAIN IS POSSIBLE FROM THE MOUNTAINS TO THE COAST, WITH COOLER AIR MOVING IN LATE THURSDAY NIGHT. AS A RESULT, THE RAIN COULD CHANGE TO WET SNOW AND MOVE ACROSS PARTS OF THE AREA GOING INTO FRIDAY. THE RAIN/SNOW MIX WILL CONTINUE TO MIGRATE EASTWARD FRIDAY, LEADING TO IMPROVING CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND. A LOT OF SUNSHINE IS EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND, ALTHOUGH IT WILL START OFF CHILLY. A LITTLE WARMING IS IN THE FORECAST FOR THE BACK HALF OF THE WEEKEND AND INTO NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH DRIZZLE AND PATCHY FOG. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 35-40 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

THURSDAY: PERIODS OF RAIN. HIGH IN THE 50S.

FRIDAY: MORNING MIX WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 40S AND 50S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!