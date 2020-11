A dry night and end to the Thanksgiving week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY THANKSGIVING DAY! TONIGHT, UNDER A MOSTLY CLEAR SKY, TEMPERATURES WILL DROP OFF AND RANGE BETWEEN THE UPPER 30S TO THE UPPER 40S NEAR THE BELTWAY. BLACK FRIDAY WILL FEATURE DECENT WEATHER; IT JUST WON’T BE AS WARM AS TODAY. ANOTHER COLD FRONT MOVES EAST ACROSS THE REGION FRIDAY NIGHT, BUT THE FRONT WILL COME THROUGH DRY FOR MOST FOLKS. THE ONE EXCEPTION MAY BE IN GARRETT CO MARYLAND AND ADJACENT HIGHLANDS, WHERE SOME LIGHT SHOWERS OR DRIZZLE ARE POSSIBLE HEADING INTO SATURDAY MORNING. OTHERWISE, THE WEATHER WILL REMAIN DRY AND SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY HEADING INTO SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

SUNDAY NIGHT ALL EYES WILL BE ON A STORM MOVING UP FROM THE SOUTH. A SURGE OF MOISTURE WILL BE REACHING OUR REGION MONDAY, LEADING TO A MOSTLY WET DAY WITH SOME BRIEF HEAVY RAIN AND THE POTENTIAL OF A FEW THUNDERSTORMS. RIGHT NOW, THE THINKING IS ANY THUNDERSTORM COULD BRING BRIEF DAMAGING WINDS; OTHERWISE POSSIBLE ISOLATED FLOODING WITH THE HEAVIEST BATCH OF RAN, WOULD BE OF GREATEST CONCERN. THE STORM SHOULD EXIT THE AREA BY LATE MONDAY NIGHT, BUT ON THE BACKSIDE OF THIS SYSTEM, FORECAST MODELS ARE IN AGREEMENT THAT UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE SEEN ALONG AND WEST OF THE ALLEGHENY FRONT. TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK WILL START OFF MILD, BUT AFTER THE STORM EXITS OUR AREA, COLDER AIR WILL FILTER IN AND STICK AROUND THROUGH MIDWEEK.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. LOWS RANGE FROM 37-48 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY.. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: MODERATE RAIN, STORMS, AND WIND. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS. BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND SLIGHTLY MILDER. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR WEEK!