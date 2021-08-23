A drier stretch of weather is on tap this week

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer with a stray shower or two possible. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 90 (85-92)

Monday night: Partly cloudy with clearer skies by sunrise. Winds: Light WNW, Low: 70 (67-73)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: Light NNW, High: 92 (88-95), Low: 69 (67-73)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Tropical Storm Henri rolled into the Northeast yesterday, bringing heavy rain and wind to our nearby neighbors. We only saw a few sprinkles on occasion and plenty of clouds, and it gave us a small break from the warmth we experienced late last week. Those same clouds have been clearing out overnight, and we’re in for a bit more sunshine and warmth once again today. Highs will spike back up toward the lower 90’s, and it will continue to feel extremely muggy. There may be a stray shower or two with Henri still nearby, but the chance of any rainfall is very low with high pressure starting to build in overhead for Tuesday.

Ridging both aloft and at the surface will continue to bump up temperatures and keep us rather dry the next few days. Afternoon temperatures will hit the lower and middle 90’s both Tuesday and Wednesday, likely spiking around 95 degrees. Skies will generally be clear and sunny with very few clouds, though we will end up with a bit more cover from the sun by Thursday.

A trough of low pressure should be swinging across Canada by the end of the week, staying well outside of our area. Even despite the far distance from the center of this low pressure, a couple of fronts are going to attempt to drop our direction from Friday onward. The first of these will be a cold front that should be weakening rapidly and stalling out overhead, leading to just a few spotty showers and storms to end the week. This same front will then rebound north as a warm front Saturday, with a stronger, more sustained cold front rolling in Sunday. These will give us isolated to scattered showers and storms, and we’ll be a little cooler in the upper 80’s, but don’t expect a break from the humidity.

Stay cool the next few days and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson