A drier day on Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! ISOLATED SHOWERS GO AWAY THIS EVENING AS AN ADVANCING COLD FRONT PASSES THROUGH AND SOUTH OF OUR AREA. UNDER MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES, LOWS THIS EVENING WILL RANGE FROM THE MID-40S TO THE LOWER 50S. TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, HIGH PRESSURE GRADUALLY BUILDS BACK INTO THE REGION, BUT BY LATE WEDNESDAY, HIGH PRESSURE WILL BE DEPARTING QUICKLY TO THE EAST, ALLOWING FOR SOME LIGHT SHOWERS OVERNIGHT, WITH DEVELOPMENT OF A STORM TO OUR SOUTH. TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO TREND ON THE COOL SIDE WITH AFTERNOON HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-60S BOTH DAYS.

RAIN SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE DURING THE LATTER HALF OF THE WEEK AS A STORM OFF OUR COAST SPINS BACK CLOUDS AND SHOWERS TO THE REGION. THE HEAVIEST WRAP AROUND SHOWERS, AS IT STANDS NOW, LOOK TO BE ACROSS NORTHEAST MARYLAND THURSDAY MORNING WITH GUSTY WINDS ALONG THE COAST THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY. THERE COULD EVEN BE ENOUGH COLD AIR OVER THE MOUNTAINS, THAT SOME MINOR SNOW ACCUMULATION IS POSSIBLE THURSDAY NIGHT. THE STORM IS FORECAST TO PULL AWAY FROM THE AREA FRIDAY NIGHT WITH IMPROVING WEATHER AND A WARMING TREND FOR THE WEEKEND.

TONIGHT: EARLY EVENING SCATTERED SHOWERS. LOWS RANGE FROM 45-50 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH PASSING AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: PERIODS OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!