A day of sun before seeing clouds

There will be a mix of rain and snow overnight into Monday.

Sunshine is on tap for this Sunday. We will again see temperatures rise into the mid to upper 40’s with a few locations in the 50’s! Clouds will come in late tonight and into Monday morning, where we might see light snowfall.

Give yourself extra time on Monday, with some areas seeing less than favorable visibility due to the rain and snow. While most of the roadways may be wet, a few slick spots could build onto bridges and overpasses and on mountain roads, especially to the west, where road temperatures are likely to stay below freezing.

Monday will turn to all rain during the afternoon. Snow on the grassy surfaces will turn to a messy slush as we transition to all rain during the afternoon. Temperatures will generally rise as we head Monday night into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the 40’s making way to an all rain event.

Cold and windy conditions come in on Wednesday and Thursday with the passage of a cold front. Temperatures will remain chilly throughout the latter half of the week and into next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday night: Clear to start, but clouds will build in with snow after midnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Monday: A wintry mix likely before switching to rain during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Tuesday: Overcast skies with rain showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Windy conditions with clearing skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Have a sunny Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen