A crisp fall night ahead

GOOD MONDAY! AS THE FIRST OF TWO COLD FRONTS MOVES THROUGH OUR REGION THIS WEEK, LESS HUMID AIR WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE IN AS WINDS PICK UP LATE AFTERNOON, LEADING TO SOME 20 TO 30 MPH GUSTS. OVERNIGHT, UNDER CLEAR SKIES AND COMBINED WITH A NORTH BREEZE, WILL SEE LOW TEMPERATURES RANGING FROM THE MID-40S ALONG THE ALLEGANY FRONT TO THE MID-50S NEAR THE I-95 CORRIDOR. COOLER AND DRIER AIR WILL CONTINUE TO STICK AROUND TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY AND MORE SUNSHINE WILL BE SEEN, AS A CANADIAN HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS IN FROM THE NORTH. AFTERNOON HIGHS BOTH DAYS WILL BE COOLER THAN NORMAL, IN THE LOWER 70S ON TUESDAY AND IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S ON WEDNESDAY AS OVERNIGHT LOWS BOTH EVENINGS, WILL BE IN 50S TUESDAY EVENING AND UPPER 50S TO LOWER 60S WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

THURSDAY MORNING, ANOTHER COLD FRONT SHOULD BRING MORE SHOWERS TO THE REGION, WITH SOME OF THOSE SHOWERS LINGERING INTO FRIDAY, DEPENDING ON THE TRACK OF “SALLY”. IN THE WAKE OF THE COLD FRONT, COOLER AND DRIER AIR ONCE AGAIN IMPACTS PARTS OF THE REGION. WITH RESPECT TO SALLY’S TRACK. THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER HAS THE STORM MOVING ACROSS THE SOUTHERN APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS. HOW FAR NORTH THE AREA OF LOW PRESSURE GOES, WILL DICTATE HOW MUCH RAIN WE SEE LOCALLY. AFTER THE REMNANTS OF “SALLY” EXITS THE EAST COAST, EARLY FRIDAY, SOME TRUE FALL-LIKE WEATHER WILL BE FELT IN OUR BACKYARD. MUCH OF THE AREA CAN EXPECT HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 60S WITH THE MOUNTAINS STAYING IN THE 50S. IT MIGHT EVEN BE COOL ENOUGH OVER THE WEEKEND, TO WHERE OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE COOLER SUBURBS, GET DOWN INTO THE LOW TO MID 40S ON SATURDAY NIGHT. AS A RESULT, SOME PATCHY FROST CAN’T BE RULED OUT NEAR THE APPALACHIANS.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND COOL. LOWS RANGE FROM 45-55 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER-70S

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH AN ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, WITH A FEW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-70S.

SATURDAY: MORNING SHOWERS WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. TURNING CHILLY AT NIGHT. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!

METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER