A cool front passes through Northern Virginia tonight

GOOD WEDNESDAY! TODAY IS THE TRANSITION DAY, FROM ABOVE NORMAL TO BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES, AS A COLD FRONT MOVES ACROSS THE AREA. THE FRONT WILL PROGRESS SOUTH AND EAST THROUGH THE AREA OVERNIGHT, ALLOWING FOR DRIER CONDITIONS TO PREVAIL. LOWS OVERNIGHT WILL BOTTOM OUT FROM THE UPPER 50S TO UPPER 60S FROM WEST TO EAST.

THE AFOREMENTIONED FRONT WILL BE JUST TO OUR SOUTH ON THURSDAY AS HIGH PRESSURE CENTERED TO OUR NW BUILDS INTO OUR REGION. AT THE SAME TIME, HURRICANE DORIAN WILL BE TRAVELING UP THE COASTLINE, BRINGING WITH IT AN INCREASE IN CLOUD COVER AND WINDS THURSDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY FRIDAY. SOME SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ASSOCIATED TO DORIAN`S OUTER RAIN BANDS COULD ALSO REACH PARTS OF OUR REGION, MAINLY SOUTHERN MARYLAND AND ADJACENT WATERS OVER THE CHESAPEAKE BAY AND LOWER TIDAL POTOMAC. THERE WIND GUSTS COULD REACH THE 20 TO 30 MPH OVER THESE REGIONS, AND THEN HIGHER OVER THE WATERS. HOWEVER, THIS IS HIGHLY DEPENDENT ON THE ACTUAL TRACK OF THE STORM AND ANY SHIFT CLOSER TO OUR REGION WOULD CHANGE THE LOCAL IMPACTS. “DORIAN” WILL CONTINUE TO TRACK NORTHEAST AND FURTHER OUT INTO THE ATLANTIC WATERS FRIDAY EVENING BRINGING US MUCH MORE DELIGHTFUL WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS: 58-63. NORTHWEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COOLER. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID AND UPPER 70S.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOW 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S TO NEAR 80.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!