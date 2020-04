A cold start to the weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD OVER THE REGION LATE TONIGHT THROUGH EASTER SUNDAY. TODAY, WINDS WERE STILL BLOWING ABOVE 20 MPH FOR MUCH OF THE DAY, BUT OVERNIGHT THE WINDS WILL SUBSIDE AND VERY COLD TEMPERATURES WILL MAKE IT FEEL LIKE WINTER ALL OVER AGAIN. AS A MATTER OF FACT, A FREEZE WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FROM THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA TO THE I-95 CORRIDOR. UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES LOWS WILL RANGE FROM THE UPPER 20S TO THE LOWER 40S NEAR D.C.

THE BEGINNING OF THE WEEKEND WILL START OFF QUIET AND COLD AS HIGH PRESSURE DOMINATES OVER THE MID- ATLANTIC. THE FORECAST IS FOR THE AREA TO STILL SEE BREEZY CONDITIONS DURING THE AFTERNOON, AS SUSTAINED WINDS LOOK TO RANGE BETWEEN 10-20 MPH. SUNDAY A POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP NEAR THE GULF OF MEXICO AND TRACK NORTHEAST AND NEAR OUR AREA. CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE THROUGHOUT SUNDAY, WITH RAIN AND THE BULK OF

THE HEAVIEST RAIN, OVERNIGHT INTO MIDDAY MONDAY. THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR A COUPLE OF INCHES OF RAIN WITH THE THREAT FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS MONDAY MORNING. THE WORST OF THE WEATHER IS FORECAST TO CLEAR THE AREA BY EARLY AFTERNOON, WITH GUSTY WINDS BEHIND THE SYSTEM. AS THE COLD FRONT SAGS SOUTH OF OUR AREA AND STALLS ON TUESDAY, OUR WEATHER BECOMES A BIT UNSETTLED BY MID-WEEK WITH BOTH RAIN SHOWERS AND EVEN SOME SNOW FLURRIES ON WEDNESDAY.

TONIGHT: BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR. COLD. LOWS IN THE 30S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS AND RAIN BY EVENING. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS EARLY, WITH AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

TUESDAY: DRIER AND MUCH COOLER FEEL. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. POSSIBLE MOUNTAIN FLURRIES. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH LIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!