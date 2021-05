A cold front slowly passes through Northern Virginia overnight, cooling us down slightly Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) GOOD WEDNESDAY! TONIGHT, THE EARLY EVENING STORMS WILL GIVE WAY TO VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES AND SOME PATCHY FOG WELL AFTER MIDNIGHT. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPS ARE EXPECTED TO HOLD IN THE 60S. AS THE COLD FRONT CONTINUES TO MOVE SOUTH AND AWAY FROM THE REGION THURSDAY MORNING, WE’LL GET A BRIEF BREAK FROM ANY PRECIPITATION AND TEMPERATURES WHICH ARE JUST A TOUCH COOLER THAN WEDNESDAY. FRIDAY ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM WILL BEGIN TO IMPACT THE AREA BY THE AFTERNOON. MOST MODELS BRING A GOOD SOAKING RAIN TO THE REGION OVERNIGHT FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY, WITH A HALF AN INCH TO ONE INCH OF PRECIPITATION LIKELY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. HIGH PRESSURE IS FORECAST TO SLOWLY BUILD IN FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE WEEKEND. AND INTO MEMORIAL DAY. TEMPERATURES WILL FALL THIS WEEKEND TO SLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL READINGS, BEFORE RISING TO NEAR 80 DEGREES BY EARLY NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE. LOWS RANGE FROM 62-72 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. LATE NIGHT CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

MEMORIAL DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!