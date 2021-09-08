A cold front moves east on Thursday and better weather makes it back to Northern Virginia for Friday

Good Wednesday! As a cold front moves into the area overnight, we’ll have scattered rain and storms in the region. A few of the storms could be severe enough with gusty winds, small hail, and even an isolated tornado. In addition, some patchy fog could develop in shelter valleys overnight. Low temperatures are forecast to be in the 60s to low 70s around the Beltway. Thursday morning, due to the slower nature of this front, coastal areas could still see some light shower activity; otherwise, it will be mainly dry for most areas, as high temperatures hold in the mid-70s to lower 80s. Friday, and through the weekend, high pressure will be with us, bringing sunny to mostly sunny skies to the region. Heading into next week, mostly dry conditions will continue, but on Tuesday a quick-moving disturbance is forecast to slide in from the north, bringing the area a few scattered showers. In summary, after tonight’s front moves east Thursday, we stay dry until our next chance for precipitation on Tuesday. Afternoon temps will climb through the weekend into next week, getting above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

Here’s a look at your hour-by-hour forecast this evening, heading into Thursday. Have the umbrella handy and stay weather alert, as a cold front will slowly move through overnight. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Stormy. Lows range from 60-72 degrees.

Thursday: Leftover morning showers, with slow and gradual clearing. Highs near 80 degrees.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Weekend: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s

Have a great rest of the day!