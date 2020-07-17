A cold front is coming through, but will we see any relief?

Get ready for the heat and humidity this weekend, but we may see a little relief later next week.

Tracking showers and storms this evening across the area as a trough moves through ahead of a cold front that moves through Friday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms overnight will be isolated to scattered in nature. As we head into Friday afternoon, the cold front moves through, giving us another chance of rain.

Even though Future Tracker isn’t big on showers and storms Friday, the passing of the front may still drop a shower or two. Our in house model keeps most of the activity Friday afternoon and evening south of Fredericksburg Va. towards Richmond and the lower Chesapeake Bay region.

While the front moves through, the cold and warm air associated with the storm system will stall south of our region, allowing warm air to rapidly fill back in a ridge of high pressure builds back in over the weekend. Temperatures over the weekend could approach the century mark with heat indices up to 105. Heat and humidity will continue into Monday.

The center of high pressure that brings us heat for the weekend and early next week will move off to sea and allows a slight dip in the jet, which may give us some relief midweek with another chance of showers and storms. Temperatures in the middle of next week will still be in the 90’s, but we will not see those upper 90’s as we will this coming weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday night: A mix of clouds with a chance of a shower or storm. Lows will be in the low to mid 70’s. Southeasterly winds 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Saturday: Hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90’s. Heat index values will approach 100 degrees.

Sunday: Sunshine with no relief for the heat. Temperatures will approach 100 degrees. Heat indices will exceed the century mark.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a shower late. Highs will be in the upper 90’s and low 100’s.

Tuesday: Part with partly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90’s.

Wednesday: Planing on partly cloudy skies with a better chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen