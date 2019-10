A clear and chilly night in Northern Virginia

HAGERSTOWN,Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY COLUMBUS DAY! AFTER THE SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES WE SAW TODAY, TONIGHT WE’LL SEE CLEAR SKIES AND TEMPERATURES DIPPING DOWN INTO THE UPPER 30S TO LOWER AND MID-40S, AS HIGH-PRESSURE HOLDS STEADY ACROSS THE AREA. TRANQUIL WEATHER WILL CONTINUE ON TUESDAY, BUT AS THE HIGH MOVES OFFSHORE TUESDAY NIGHT, WE’LL SEE AN INCREASE IN CLOUDS. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON A POWERFUL COLD FRONT WILL START TO MOVE INTO OUR BACKYARD AND AS A RESULT, EXPECT SOME BENEFICIAL RAINS FOR MID-WEEK. A HALF INCH OF RAIN, UP TO 1.5 INCHES OF RAIN ALONG THE I-95 CORRIDOR IS A POSSIBILITY WITH THIS FRONT. IN ADDITION TO THE RAIN, THERE MAY BE A FEW THUNDERSTORMS AROUND, BUT THEY WOULD BE CONFINED TO THE I-95 CORRIDOR DURING THE LATE AFTERNOON.

THURSDAY, BEHIND THE COLD FRONT, WE STAY DRY UNDER MOSTLY SUNNY CONDITIONS, BUT IT WILL BE WINDY. NORTHWEST WINDS WILL PICK-UP, BRINGING OUR AREA SUSTAINED WINDS OF 10-15 MPH AND GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. ADDITIONALLY, THE FRONT WILL BRING IN THE COOLEST AIR-MASS OF THE SEASON THUS FAR, WITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S! OVERNIGHT LOWS ON THURSDAY WILL BE IN THE UPPER 30S TO LOW 40S, WITH SOME EVEN SOME TEMPERATURES NEAR FREEZING AT THE HIGHEST ELEVATIONS. BRRRRRR! HIGH PRESSURE WILL SETTLE OVERHEAD ON FRIDAY, RESULTING IN SUNNY SKIES AND SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES, WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-60S. OVER THE WEEKEND, AS HIGH PRESSURE DEPARTS OUT INTO THE ATLANTIC, WARMING TEMPERATURES INTO THE UPPER 60S AND LOWER 70S, WILL RETURN UNDER MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND CHILLY. LOWS: 36-45. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AT FIRST, THEN INCREASING CLOUDINESS OVERNIGHT. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 50S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 60S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND MILDER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. MILD. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!