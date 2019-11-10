A brief warm-up across Northern Virginia

Lows overnight Sunday will be in the upper 30's and low to mid 40's!

Temperatures this morning are much warmer than they were yesterday morning by 10-20 degrees. Highs will become closer to average on Sunday and Monday with clouds building as we head into Monday night into Tuesday. Sunday expect a few clouds during the morning, but we should be able to clear just a bit during the afternoon to see warmer temperatures.

We will see a shower change over into a few flurries Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will drop as a cold front passes, allowing us to see a transition to light snowfall across the region. At this time, we are not expecting any significant headaches. We will see a few flurries flying around.

A cold wind will come Tuesday into Wednesday. This cold and brisk day will bring in bitterly cold temperatures into Wednesday morning with lows in the 20’s. Highs will only be in the 30’s midweek. Another cold night is in store as we head into Thursday morning.

We may see clouds build up on Thursday. There will be the slightest chance of a flurry flying about, but temperatures will rise into the 40’s to end the week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Expect partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will calm overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies will turn to mostly cloudy late. There will be a chance of rain overnight into Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Watch cloudy skies gradually break. We may see a transition over to snow flurries. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s before plummeting down into the 20’s overnight into Wednesday.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a cold brisk wind. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Thursday: Look for mostly cloudy skies along with a flurry or two. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: A few breaks in the clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Saturday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen