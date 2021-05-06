A brief dry day, chilly rain moves in again Friday

Thursday: Variable clouds and cooler, with more sunshine likely around mid-day. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 65 (60-68)

Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 46 (43-49)

Friday: Cloudy and chilly with rain, a storm is possible but the chance is low. Winds: Var. 5-10 mph, High: 60 (55-63), Low: 41 (38-44)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Mother’s Day: Cloudy with showers, a storm or two is possible as well. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Some changes finally took place out there as the cold front we’ve been talking about the last few days finally passed through. There we’re a few additional showers and storms across the far southern portion of Maryland yesterday afternoon; otherwise some sunshine broke out near the end of the day for everyone else. We’re seeing temperatures down in the 40’s and lower 50’s area-wide this morning, and it’s going to stay a little cool all day long. Clouds will be variable, with the most sunshine expected around mid-day. This will be the only completely dry day this week, as low pressure centers begin developing over southwestern PA and near the Atlantic coastline tonight.

These two systems will increase clouds overnight, but then enough forcing will take place to produce a chilly, soaking rain by Friday morning. With easterly, onshore flow across most of the area temperatures are going to struggle mightily to reach 60 degrees. It will be a raw, damp, and chilly day to end the week, with showers slowly wrapping up Friday night. High pressure will move back in for a brief time on Saturday, though cooler northwest flow will still be in place and mountain locations could still wring out a sprinkle or two through the morning. Temperatures won’t be recovering much either, as will still be a few degrees below average through much of the weekend.

Our rather soggy pattern for May continues on Mother’s Day, as another storm system pushes a warm front our way. If you have outdoor plans for mom, you may want to push those up to Saturday or find something inside to do, because a soaking rain is likely most of the day, with a few storms mixed in as well. This storm system then moves overhead and swings a cold front through on Monday, with continued chances for showers and storms. Canadian high pressure will then have a much stronger influence on the area while it stays stormy to our south next Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday, with more clouds moving in by Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson