A blustery end to the week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TONIGHT, THE SECOND OF TWO COLD FRONTS TO IMPACT OUR AREA WILL BRING SOME VERY CHILLY AIR TO THE REGION. THE FRONT SHOULD COME THROUGH DRY, BUT I WOULD NOT COMPLETELY RULE OUT A FEW FLURRIES AND UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS WITH IT. ALONG THE ALLEGHANY FRONT ACCUMULATIONS LOOK MEAGER, JUST AN INCH OR TWO, BUT THE BIGGER STORY WILL BE HOW COLD IT WILL FEEL, CONSIDERING WE JUST SAW TEMPERATURES IN THE 50S AND 60S. ON VALENTINE’S DAY, IN THE WAKE OF THE ARCTIC FRONT, HIGHS WILL STRUGGLE TO GET TO FREEZING AND WITH A GUSTY WIND BEHIND THE FRONT, WIND CHILLS LOOK TO BE IN THE TEENS AND 20S. THIS IS NOT EXCESSIVELY COLD, BUT IT WILL BE BELOW NORMAL AND SOMETHING WE HAVE NOT SEEN MUCH THIS WINTER. THE COLD SNAP; HOWEVER, WILL BE VERY QUICK TO LEAVE OVER THE WEEKEND.

SPEAKING OF THE WEEKEND, IT WILL BE DRY SO IF YOU HAVE OUTDOOR PLANS, THEY SHOULD BE GOOD TO GO. SATURDAY IS FORECAST TO BE MOSTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY, IN THE LOW TO MID-30S, WITH SUNDAY PARTLY CLOUDY AND MILDER BY SOME 10 DEGREES. NEXT WEEK STARTS OFF MILD WITH HIGHS IN THE 50S, BUT CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE AS WELL AS SHOWERS.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: GRADUAL CLEARING AND WINDY. LOWS: 23-28. NORTHWEST WINDS AT 10 TO 15 MPH.

GUSTS MAY REACH 25 TO 30 MPH.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COLD, AND WINDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOW 30S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-30S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-50S.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-40S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, STILL COLD. HIGHS IN THE MID-30S

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!