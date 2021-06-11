A better looking weekend with sunshine and milder temperatures

Happy Friday! Overcast skies and dreary conditions continue heading into the overnight hours. However, do expect shower activity to gradually diminish through early tomorrow morning. Overnight lows expected to remain steady and in the 60s. Much drier weather is anticipated to start the weekend, but a rogue afternoon shower or storm over the mountains can`t be ruled out in Northern Virginia, Saturday afternoon. The mainly dry conditions look to continue throughout much of Sunday, but once again during the afternoon, storms are possible as a weak front moves in from the Great Lakes. Temperatures are forecast to rebound from Saturday to Sunday, getting out of the 70s and into the mid-80s and as high-pressure returns. Next week features mainly dry weather, but one front looks to pass through the area overnight Monday, leading to a few showers and a rumble of thunder possible. After that our weather looks partly cloudy and dry. Temperatures will cool down a little, but it will not be a chilly and raw as what we experienced this Friday.

Tonight: Light showers, drizzle, with patchy fog late. Lows range from 58-67 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 degrees..

Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon/evening t-storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds and overnight t-showers. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday-Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great rest of the day and weekends!