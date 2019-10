A beautiful start to the weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) –GOOD FRIDAY! LAST NIGHT’S COLD FRONT HAS BROUGHT ABOUT A BREEZY/WINDY AFTERNOON, IN ADDITION TO GIVING US AN OVERALL COOLER DAY. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL FALL INTO THE LOWER 40S IN MANY AREAS, WITH EVEN A FEW SCATTERED 30 DEGREE READINGS IN SOME OF THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. HIGH PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE TO KEEP US MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOL SATURDAY, BEFORE SLIDING EASTWARD BY SUNDAY AND ALLOWING FOR MORE CLOUDS, SOME LATE DAY SHOWERS AND WARMER TEMPERATURES ON SUNDAY.

THE BEST RAIN CHANCES; HOWEVER, LOOK TO COME INTO PLAY OVERNIGHT SUNDAY AND INTO MONDAY. THIS IS THE BEST CHANCE FOR RAIN THAT WE’VE SEEN IN A WHILE, SO IT’S CERTAINLY SOMETHING TO LOOK FORWARD TO. AVERAGE TEMPERATURES BY DAY AND BY NIGHT WILL LINGER MORE OFTEN THAN NOT AS WE GO THROUGH THE REST OF NEXT WEEK AS HIGH PRESSURE MOVES IN AND STAYS AROUND FOR A LITTLE WHILE.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND CHILLY. LOWS: 37-43. LIGHT NORTH WIND.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY AFTER SUNSET. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

MONDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S TO LOW 70S.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!