Tuesday: Filtered sunshine (partly cloudy) and breezy. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph, High: 58 (53-61)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a stray mountain rain shower possible. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, Low: 36 (33-39)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 61 (57-64), Low: 40 (36-43)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40s’ with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Monday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Even despite some occasional chill in the air, yesterday turned out beautiful with all the sunshine. Some clouds have returned overnight, as the high pressure responsible for such clear skies yesterday has pushed east of the area. Southerly winds will continue to push warmer and more moist air back our way throughout the day, bringing back the return of 50’s and even some lower 60’s. That moisture aspect is also important, because high clouds will be out in abundance and filter the sunshine. Of course, extra moisture isn’t the only reason for the clouds, a weak clipper system is set to pass by to our north tonight. It will turn mostly cloudy, but other than a stray mountain rain shower, we stay dry into Wednesday.

Tomorrow will be an almost-near repeat of today, with a warm front nearby keeping temperatures in the lower 60’s. Clouds will break up a bit for a good mix of sunshine and clouds before yet another clipper system to our north turns us cloudy Wednesday night. Yet again, only the mountains to the west will have any chance of spotty precipitation with this system. However, there will be other changes, as a cold front drops south as this system heads out. Temperatures will take a brief detour from the current warming trend for Thursday and Friday, with highs only in the 40’s and lower 50’s.

Weak clipper systems are all we’re really going to see until the weekend as the overall weather pattern shifts around a bit, but by this weekend we’ll start to see and feel the approach of that next larger system. A low will develop over the Midwest Saturday into Sunday, churning up more southerly winds and warmth across the East Coast. We’ll head back into the 50’s Saturday, then the upper 60’s on Sunday, and possibly approaching record-breaking levels into the 70’s by next Monday. For those with spring fever, I would hold off a bit because during this massive warmup clouds are going to fill back in, with chances of isolated showers Sunday and next Monday possibly making it soggy.

Have a great Tuesday and enjoy the warmup!

Meteorologist Damon Matson