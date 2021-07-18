Not as hot this week

A mix of sun and clouds for Sunday with highs only in the 80s across the region. The DC metro may have a brief heatwave for the first half of the week, with an 80 interrupting the scenario Thursday. Rain looks very slim, but there is a hit-or-miss chance of thundershowers Wednesday. Most of us will remain dry this week.

This follows the current climate prediction. While models trend us below average, highs will be close to average this week after seeing Sunday’s high slightly below par. Climate prediction keeps us dry over the next few weeks, but hopefully, we will see some rainfall before the end of July going into August.

After seeing a long stretch of heat last week, this week looks a bit more conformable.

Here is a look at your 7-day:

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s.

Monday: Sunny skies with the potential beginnings of a heatwave for the DC metro. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a hit or miss thundershower. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

Friday: Sunny skies with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen