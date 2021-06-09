Not as hot, scattered storms aren’t done with us yet

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and still humid with scattered showers and storms. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 87 (85-90)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Winds: Light WNW, Low: 70 (68-72)

Thursday: Cloudy with showers and storms. Heavy rain and flash flooding could be possible. Winds: Var. 4-8 mph, High: 84 (79-87), Low: 66 (62-69)

Friday: Cloudy with showers continuing. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

As compared to Monday, we had better coverage of showers and storms, but even still not everyone was soggy yesterday. The last showers leftover from yesterday drifted across the mountains and southern PA early this morning, leaving us with leftover clouds once again. The chance for scattered showers and storms will once again renew itself this afternoon, with the activity being hit or miss. With clouds continuing to be ever present, temperatures should again be a few degrees cooler than the previous day, with mostly upper 80’s and only a few lower 90’s. Humidity is still going to be a big factor though, as the chance for isolated showers continues into tonight.

The most active part of the forecast will take place tomorrow into Friday, with the backdoor front we’ve been talking about all week finally moving in tomorrow morning. This front will slowly cross through into Thursday night, with the perfect setup for plenty of showers and storms to develop. Easterly winds will push moisture in to the north of the front, with southerly winds pushing warmth and Gulf moisture in south of the front. While it’s been rather dry for most of us, steady to heavy rain will be possible tomorrow, with flash flooding a threat for low-lying areas and locations that see persistent rain. By Friday, the front will be just south of us, putting us into a cool, cloudy, and soggy setup for the day with temperatures barely recovering to 70 degrees.

All of the rain should gradually come to an end by Saturday morning as high pressure to the north noses its way into the area. It’s going to be much more seasonal and much less humid to kick off the weekend as well. Another weak disturbance will drag a weak cold front across the Mid-Atlantic Sunday into Monday, but given the weak nature of this system exact details are still tough to pinpoint this far out. Right now, it looks like a chance for isolated showers and storms will be present as temperatures rebound into the 80’s. A broad area of high pressure should dry things out even more so by next Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson