Not a complete washout

While we may have some rain for Mother’s Day, it will not be a complete washout. Showers will be on and off during the morning and afternoon, with the main event to come overnight. Hopefully, we do not see much in the way of hail as we did in some of the heavier rain showers yesterday.

A soaking batch of rain comes overnight into early Monday. While most of us will be dry on the way to work, be mindful of a couple of spots where we could see light rain or sprinkles before the front completely passes later in the day. Clouds will likely linger through the region on Monday.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and parts of Thursday look sunnier than most. Here we could see our temperatures rise closer to the average for this time of year.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Mother’s Day: Overcast skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Monday: Mainly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain during the early morning hours. Highs will be in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower late in the day. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers, especially in the morning. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.