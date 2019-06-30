Northern Virginia to see less humidity Monday

Heat returns on Tuesday.

Another warm day will become a bit more comfortable as we head into Monday. Lows will be in the 50’s and 60’s as you make your way to work on Monday. Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures will be the talk of the town, but high pressure will move to the south and return us to southerly flow Tuesday.

There will be a few more clouds Tuesday with a chance of an isolated shower. Most of us will see partly sunny skies, but only a few will see any precipitation. This hit or miss weather pattern will continue throughout the week and into next weekend with a daily “chance” of rain.

Areas that do see a good storm could see significant amounts of rain, especially if the rain is slow to move out of the general area. 1-2 inches of rainfall is possible this week, but most of us will be lucky to see a quarter or two. Areas that see heavier showers and storms could see 1-2 inches of rain if not more. The overall weather pattern will be sunny with summertime pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

The heat and humidity will return as we head into the middle part of the week. Heat index values will rise into the mid to upper 90’s with a few locations seeing a 100-degree heat index by the end of this next week. Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you are in the heat and humidity. Take it easy if you plan to be out and about.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Mostly sunny skies with less wind. Lows will be into the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies with less humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s. Winds will be out of the north and west at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Watch for partly sunny skies with a stray pop-up shower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Look for partly sunny skies with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Independence Day: Anticipate partly cloudy skies with an afternoon or evening pop-up thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs will be into the low to mid 90’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a pop-up shower possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen