No more flurries for awhile

Good Wednesday! Tonight, as high pressure starts to build back into the region, clouds will give way to clearing skies. As a result, expect temperatures to drop to the low to mid-20s. High pressure will dominate Thursday into the first half of Friday, with dry weather but by Friday afternoon a few scattered rain showers are possible and in the forecast. Temperatures will be in the 40s Thursday, with highs in the 50s on Friday. Lows Friday night will be a good bit warmer, only reaching the mid-40s for most. Saturday a strong cold front will head through our region bringing gusty winds along with a few storms and temperatures well above normal, in the upper 60s to mid-70s! The cold front is forecast to exit our beaches by early Sunday morning, with sunnier skies and closer to normal temperatures. Sunday will remain breezy, and the dry days will continue into the middle of next week.

It will be a chilly morning for the kids as they head to school, with only a slight warm-up coming home. Typical December-like weather will be with us and no precipitation is expected Thursday. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Dry and seasonable weather will be with us in the short term; however, BIG changes are in store this weekend. We may even have a few thunderstorms with the passage of a cold front. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows to range between 23-35 degrees.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and still cool. Highs in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, some storms, windy and warm. Highs around 70 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler, and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Sunny; less wind. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Have a great rest of your day!