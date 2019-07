Nicer weather to finish the week and start the weekend

In Washington County, Md., the thermometer will not climb to normal June levels. Instead, we’ll have to wait until the weekend for that to happen. – Scott Sumner

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! PLENTY OF CLOUDS AND SCATTERED RAIN WILL BE AROUND TODAY, MAKING DRIVING A LITTLE SLOWER THAN NORMAL AT TIMES. THE COASTAL LOW THAT BROUGHT US OUR MORNING RAIN, WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE UP INTO NEW ENGLAND, WHILE A COLD FRONT PASSES THROUGH THE AREA DURING THE AFTERNOON. WE MAY GET A SMALL BREAK TOWARD THE EARLY AFTERNOON; OTHERWISE, SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE IN THE FORECAST AS A COLD FRONT PUSHES EASTWARD. WINDS MAY BECOME A BIT GUSTY AT TIMES WITH THE PASSAGE OF THE FRONT. THE SEVERE STORMS PREDICTION CENTER HAS THE AREA UNDER A “MINIMAL RISK” OF SEVERE STORMS, SO CERTAINLY STAY WEATHER ALERT THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD INTO THE AREA ON FRIDAY, CLEARING US OUT AND KEEPING THINGS QUITE PLEASANT. IT MAY GET A BIT BREEZY AT TIMES, BUT AT LEAST WE’LL HAVE SUNSHINE AND LOW HUMIDITY TO CLOSE THE WORK WEEK AND START THE WEEKEND. REGARDING THE WEEKEND, WARMER WEATHER WILL GRADUALLY WORK ITS WAY BACK INTO THE PICTURE. WE’RE IN THE LOW 80S ON SATURDAY, BUT WE MAY CLIMB NEAR 90 ON SUNDAY AND EVEN NEXT MONDAY. SUNDAY SEEMS TO BE THE WET DAY ON THE WEEKEND, SO IF YOU OUTDOOR PLANS, TRY TO ARRANGE THEM FOR SATURDAY. BEYOND THE WEEKEND, THERE WILL BE A CHANCE FOR SOME SHOWERS AS A DEPARTING COLD FRONT STAYS CLOSE ENOUGH TO THE AREA.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH PERIODS OF RAIN LIKELY AND A FEW STORMS IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS: 65-77. SOUTHEAST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: RAINY EARLY, WITH CLEARING BY MIDNIGHT. BREEZY. LOWS: 50-60.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

SATURDAY: SUNNY AT FIRST, WITH INCREASING CLOUDS DURING THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOW 80S.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!