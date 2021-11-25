Nice Thanksgiving, brisk winds on Black Friday

Temperatures are slightly warmer Thursday morning compared to Wednesday. Highs Thanksgiving will be in the 50s. A cold front, however, will arrive tonight bring a slight chance of rain. A few sprinkles could occur overnight Thursday going into early Friday morning, with a few flurries possible for the highest mountains west.

Cold and windy conditions will follow us on Friday and Saturday. Highs Friday will be in the 40s and drop into the 20s overnight Friday into early Saturday. Another cold front will arrive Sunday, giving us another chance of rain late going into early Monday morning. We start a new week with breezy conditions. Highs will try to rebound into the upper 40s and lower 50s by midweek.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: A mix of clouds with highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with gusty winds. Highs will be in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s. Lows in the morning will be in the 20s.

Sunday: Building clouds out ahead of another system. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

Monday: Cold and breezy. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s.