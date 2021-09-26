Nice, sunny, and clear for Sunday

Clouds moved in to the region late yesterday afternoon but cleared overnight. We are back with more sunshine today, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Highs will be slightly warmer Monday.

Monday sees highs in the 70s and 80s, but a cold front will come in Tuesday and cool us off for the rest of the week. Cool and crisp mornings return to us on Thursday and Friday morning.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday: A mix of clouds with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Thursday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Friday: Plentiful sunshine with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen