Nice, sunny, and clear for Sunday

Clouds moved in to the region late yesterday afternoon but cleared overnight. We are back with more sunshine today, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Highs will be slightly warmer Monday.
Monday sees highs in the 70s and 80s, but a cold front will come in Tuesday and cool us off for the rest of the week. Cool and crisp mornings return to us on Thursday and Friday morning.
Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:
Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Tuesday: A mix of clouds with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-70s.
Thursday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-70s.
Friday: Plentiful sunshine with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.
Have a wonderful week!
Meteorologist Derek Bowen