Dangerously hot for the weekend with highs in the 90s! Relief is on its way for the workweek, but we may see a few more clouds to begin the week. Highs could break records today, especially in Hagerstown, Dulles, and Baltimore. Continued heat continues into Sunday, but a front comes and cools us off Monday and Tuesday.

We may see a shower or storm Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has the region under a marginal risk of severe weather for the afternoon and early evening as the front pushes through. Expect a storm or two to have high wind associated with the passage.

Temperatures dive closer to average Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid-70s! We rebound into the 80s Thursday and Friday with a hit or miss chance of a shower or storm. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Near record-breaking high temperatures with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s.

Sunday: A marginal risk of severe weather. A few thundershowers may be intense during the afternoon and evening—highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Monday: Cooling off with mostly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Tuesday: Overcast skies with highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Thursday: Rain with possible thunder. Highs rebound into the 80s.

Friday: Another chance of a thunderous shower or storm. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen