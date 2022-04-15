(WDVM) — High pressure has settled in and is giving way to some good old-fashioned sunshine! A southerly flow has kept temperatures around the 70-degree mark, allowing for a perfect weather day across the DMV. Another Canadian cold front is coming for us Saturday and will slowly push east this weekend. This front will have limited moisture associated with it, and only a few spotty showers are likely with a thick layer of cloud coverage. If you’re a fan of the April chill, get ready for Easter Sunday, as more cold air will spill in with highs falling into the 50s. The great news is that as the kiddos are Easter egg hunting, the sun will shine brightly.

Don’t leave home without a coat Sunday evening, as colder air will hit clear skies, possibly bringing about a frost threat. Temperatures will be near or around the freezing mark! Just an early heads up; with multiple weak disturbances early Monday, a few flakes could fly for the higher elevations. Models aren’t in agreement, so stay tuned! Enjoy a bright but cool Easter, everyone!