Much warmer, gusty showers arrive Saturday

Friday: Cloudy and much warmer. Winds: S 4-8 mph, High: 52 (49-56)

Friday night: Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 45 (42-47)

Saturday: Cloudy and windy with gusty showers likely in the late afternoon/early evening. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-40 mph, High: 69 (66-73), Low: 36 (32-39)

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

After one last chilly day on Thursday, clouds and southerly winds stuck around last night and are starting us out on a much milder note this morning. We’re waking up to temperatures above the freezing mark, and we’re only going to keep warming up from here. The first of two warm fronts are passing by as we speak, with a second one arriving later this afternoon. This will be the reason skies will stay very overcast, but also why temperatures will continue to climb. Expect highs in the 50’s, light jacket weather to wrap up the week. We stay just as mild tonight, with a few isolated showers possible as we firmly enter the warm sector of the approaching storm system.

It’s going to be quite an active day tomorrow as the strong cold front with this system rolls though. Now, overall, most of the day is going to be dry while temperatures skyrocket into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. There won’t be any rain because the only forcing strong enough to produce any precipitation will be along the cold front, not good news for those hoping for a soaking rainfall after how dry it’s been. Some gusty showers will roll through during the evening, but the bigger story will be the wind. A High Wind Watch has already been issued for WV and western MD tomorrow night, as steady winds of 20-30 mph will be likely, with gusts in the 40-50 mph range not out of the question.

This will be like Monday’s wind event, where we’ll have about 6-10 hours of strong wind gusts and then things will quiet down into the morning. Sunday will still be a bit breezy and certainly cooler, but there’s no real cold air behind this system. After high temperatures in the 40’s to end the weekend, a large area of high pressure will move in and keep the majority of next week sunny and fairly mild by mid-December standards. Expect 50’s to be very common Monday through Wednesday, with 60’s possible next Thursday as the next potential storm system nears.

Have a great Friday and weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson